Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 10:49

Waterford IT firm HCS acquires Fixaphone

The company forecasts that telecoms turnover with will €1 million in the next three years following the acquisition
Waterford-headquartered IT, security and telecoms company, HCS has announced its acquisition of fellow Waterford-based company Fixaphone.

The deal will add 750 Fixaphone customers to HCS' portfolio, with the latter forecasting that telecoms turnover will increase to €1 million over the next three years.

Over the past 20 years Fixaphone has specialised in on-premise PBX telephony sales and maintenance for small businesses, while HCS provides integrated IT, telecoms and productivity solutions.

HCS said the acquisition will "provide both customer bases with an enhances service offering as the move to the cloud continues in earnest".

HCS, which also has bases in Dublin and Cork, will integrate Fixaphone into the HCS brand with immediate effect.

Fixaphone's managing director Mick Foley said he is delighted the two companies are "joining forces", adding they have a "golden opportunity to leverage each other's expertise to accelerate our shared growth".

HCS' head of operations Sean Hegarty added: "This acquisition will bolster our telecoms services offerings, so we can provide our customers with best-in-class solutions to allow them greater flexibility and enable them to grow."



