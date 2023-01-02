Two men arrested after serious assault leaves two hospitalised in Dublin

James Cox

Two men have been arrested after a serious assault in Dublin city which left two men, aged in their 20s, hospitalised.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating an assault that occurred on Sunday night in Anne's Lane, Dublin 2.

At approximately 11.20pm, two men (aged in their 20s) were seriously assaulted on the street. Both men were removed to St James' Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

In a follow up search of the area, two men (early 20s) were stopped by gardaí and arrested. They were taken to Pearse Street Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been charged in relation to the assault and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3, on Monday morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.