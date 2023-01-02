Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 11:04

Two men arrested after serious assault leaves two hospitalised in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after a serious assault in Dublin city which left two men, aged in their 20s, hospitalised
Two men arrested after serious assault leaves two hospitalised in Dublin

James Cox

Two men have been arrested after a serious assault in Dublin city which left two men, aged in their 20s, hospitalised.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating an assault that occurred on Sunday night in Anne's Lane, Dublin 2.

At approximately 11.20pm, two men (aged in their 20s) were seriously assaulted on the street. Both men were removed to St James' Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

In a follow up search of the area, two men (early 20s) were stopped by gardaí and arrested. They were taken to Pearse Street Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been charged in relation to the assault and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3, on Monday morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.



More in this section

Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46 Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46
Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket
Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium
dublingardaiassaultpearse streetpearse street garda stationst james' hospitalanne's lane
Children’s hospitals ‘seeing astronomical number of young people self-harming’

Children’s hospitals ‘seeing astronomical number of young people self-harming’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more