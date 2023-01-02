Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 11:25

Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46

Journalist and Irish Times contributor Brian Hutton has died suddenly aged 46.

He died on Saturday after becoming unwell.

The Derry native was deputy news editor of the Press Association (PA) news agency for more than a decade.

Mr Hutton began his career at the Belfast Telegraph in 2003.

He also worked on a freelance basis for the Daily Mirror, providing northwest coverage until 2004.

The Irish Times editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic said Mr Hutton was “a superb journalist whose sharp news instinct, observational skill and natural curiosity meant his byline invariably appeared on the biggest and most important stories. He was also great company: warm, open, interested in other people".

The northern editor of The Irish Times, Freya McClements, said he was “the best of journalists, the best of friends and the best of men”.

“In the last week alone Brian featured prominently in reports of the release of the State papers and it is fitting that his byline was above another article in the paper on the day he died.”



