Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Omagh

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The PSNI said the incident happened shortly before 5am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.”

The road was closed for a number of hours. It has since reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and may have seen a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.