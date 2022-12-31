Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 19:08

More than 1.5 million people to receive social welfare increases

People will be 10 per cent better off due to new improvements in social welfare payments, announced on Saturday.
James Cox

The Minister for Social Protection announced the changes today, which include a €12 increase in the maximum rate of all core weekly payments.

More than 1.5 million people will benefit from increases in the €1 billion packet.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said those in receipt of the domiciliary payment will benefit.

"Well the domiciliary payment is paid to people who are looking after children who are severely disabled, and that payment is going to increase up to €330 per month. It's there to support people because we know it can be very challenging sometimes for parents who are looking after these children."

The largest-ever expansion of the fuel allowance scheme will see an additional 81,000 households qualify for this social protection.

There will also be a €2 increase in payments for children of social welfare recipients.

This will see the payment increased to €42 per week for children under 12 and €50 per week for children aged 12 and over.



