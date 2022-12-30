Man (19) appears in court charged with serious assault in Cork town

Olivia Kelleher

A young man has appeared in court in Co Cork charged in connection with a serious assault which left a man in his late 20s in a critical condition in hospital.

Ricardo Hoey (19) appeared before Mallow District Court where he was charged with assault causing harm to a 29-year-old man in the Glenwood area of Carrigaline, Co Cork, on Wednesday night.

Detective Garda Declan Healy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Mr Hoey, who lives at 7 Ardcarrig in Carrigaline, made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Det Gda Healy, of Carrigaline Garda Station, said Mr Hoey was formally arrested at 9.48pm on Wednesday night. He was charged with assault at Togher Garda Station on the southside of Cork city at 10.47pm on Thursday.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan said there was no State objection to bail, subject to certain agreed conditions. Mr Hoey must sign on at Togher Garda Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9am and 9pm. He also has to obey a curfew at his home from 10pm to 6am.

The defendant also has to provide a mobile phone number to gardaí. The phone has to be switched on at all times, and Hoey has to be contactable to gardaí around the clock.

Det Garda Healy said another agreed condition of bail is that Mr Hoey does not apply for a passport or an EU travel card. He is not currently in possession of a passport. Mr Hoey also cannot leave the jurisdiction and has to reside at his home address for the duration of his bail.

He was also ordered to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the injured party, his family and other witnesses involved in the case.

Mr Hoey was represented by solicitor Aoife Buttimer, who made an application for legal aid in the case. She said her client earns €1600 a month in his work as a scaffolder. He resides with his mother and has no assets, the court heard.

Judge Joanne Carroll granted free legal aid in the case. She also ordered that Ms Buttimer be furnished with a list of individuals to which Mr Hoey has to refrain from contacting after the solicitor asked for further clarification on this subject.

Mr Hoey was remanded on bail until January 5th, when he will appear before Cork District Court.

The victim in the case sustained head injuries in the attack. He remains in Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery following the incident on Wednesday night.

The attack occurred shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, with the injured man being treated by paramedics at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to hospital.