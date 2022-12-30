Safety watchdog confirms 26 work-related fatalities in 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

There were 26 work-related fatalities in the State in 2022, the Health and Safety Authority has confirmed.

Of that total, the construction and farming sectors accounted for almost three quarters.

The total of 26 represents a significant fall from the 38 deaths recorded in 2021, and is the lowest figure recorded since the authority was established more than 30 years ago.

The latest figures for 2022 reveal that 10 deaths were in the 55-64 age bracket.

Falling from height (nine fatalities) and loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments (seven fatalities) were the leading causes of work-related fatalities in 2022.

Farming saw 12 fatalities recorded in 2022 compared with 10 in 2021, with it remaining the sector with the highest number of deaths.

Locationwise, Dublin, Galway and Wexford recorded the highest level of fatalities with three in each county, while no fatalities were recorded in 2022 in counties Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Sligo and Wicklow.

Meanwhile, 25 of the 26 fatalities were male and just one was female.

Mark Cullen, interim chief executive at the Health and Safety Authority, said it was positive to see a decline in the number of fatalities, but emphasised the organisation believes that every work-related death is preventable and vigilance around health and safety in Irish workplaces is still imperative.

“We see a large number of fatalities relating to working at height and vehicle handling,” he said.

“We also know from the data that the age groups 55 and over represent 69 per cent of all fatalities in 2022, with these age groups representing 19 per cent of employees in Ireland.

“As Ireland’s labour force is aging, we must all look to our workplace practices, and ensure that health and safety is being prioritised across all workforce age groups.”

He added: “We are urging employers and their workers to think about the task you’re asking others to carry out, or that you are about to undertake.

“Complete a risk assessment and make sure the right precautions are in place and nobody is putting themselves or others in danger.

“As evident in our records for 2022, if working with heavy machinery or at a height, be particularly vigilant and take the appropriate care.”