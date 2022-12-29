Leaving Cert results likely to be delayed again in 2023

The results of next year's Leaving Certificate is likely to be delayed again.

It will be the forth year in a row that the results have been pushed back.

The Irish Independent reported on Thursday that incoming first-year students to third-level colleges will start their courses late.

Labour's spokesperson on education Aodhán Ó Ríordáin encouraged students to start protesting over the delays, claiming that the current Leaving Cert model was not fit for purpose.

"The Leaving Cert was only changed during the Covid years when students began to make their voice heard," Mr Ó Ríordáin told Newstalk radio.

"We need to radically overhaul the Leaving Cert. It's clear from this that the students are the last people that are ever thought of by the State Examination Commission's point of view, or from the department's point of view.

"This just isn't good enough any more," Mr Ó Ríordáin said.

This year’s grades were issued about three weeks later than normal, resulting in a last-minute scramble for accommodation.