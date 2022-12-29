Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 12:03

Fresh yellow weather warnings issued for wind and rain

The warnings will come into effect at 10pm on Thursday.
Fresh yellow weather warnings issued for wind and rain

Fiachra Gallagher

Met Éireann has issued fresh weather warnings for rain and wind.

A status yellow wind alert will come into effect at 10pm on Thursday for Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Kerry and Waterford.

In Cavan, Donegal, Longford and Connacht, a status yellow rain warning will also come into effect from 10pm on Thursday.

The warnings will expire at 8am and 7am on Friday respectively.

The national forecaster said it will be wet and windy on Thursday night, with chances of spot flooding. Some sleet is possible on higher ground in northern counties.

"Wet tomorrow morning with fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds easing," the forecaster added.

An earlier wind weather warning, covering Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, expired at 11am on Thursday morning.



More in this section

New GP scheme aims to recruit doctors from abroad to tackle rural shortages New GP scheme aims to recruit doctors from abroad to tackle rural shortages
Wind warning in place for three counties Wind warning in place for three counties
New York detective appealing for help tracking down Irish family he helped 14 years ago New York detective appealing for help tracking down Irish family he helped 14 years ago
rainweather warningwind
Housing crisis is holding Ireland back, says Varadkar

Housing crisis is holding Ireland back, says Varadkar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more