Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 08:58

Young man arrested in connection with serious assault in Cork

A man in his late 20s was found on a roadway in Carrigaline with serious injuries on Wednesday
Muireann Duffy

A man in his late teens has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Cork on Wednesday evening.

A man in his late 20s was found on the roadway at Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline at around 5.45pm having sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man in his teens was later arrested and is currently detained at Togher Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the incident, asking that anyone who was in the Glenwood Estate area between 5pm and 5.45pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



gardaiarrestcarrigalineserious assault
