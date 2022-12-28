Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 08:56

Irishman (45) dies after falling from train in Thailand

Patrick Ward (45), who was born in New Zealand but claims Irish nationality, fell down a slope after visiting a tourist site
An Irish national has died after falling from a train in Thailand along what is known as the “death railway”.

Patrick Ward (45), who was born in New Zealand but claims Irish nationality, fell down a slope after visiting the site made famous by the second World War film, The Bridge on the River Kwai.

Police in Thailand said Mr Ward travelled along with other tourists from the capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi near the border with Myanmar where the river Kwai bridge was built by Allied prisoners of war during the second World War.

Police major Kiatisak Kerdchok of the Sai Yok police said that, according to witnesses, when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, Mr Ward opened a door in the carriage and fell 10 metres backwards down a slope.

Since there is no ladder or other way to climb down in that area rescuers had to create a makeshift pulley system to lower themselves and pull the body out.

Rescuers tried to resuscitate Mr Ward for about half an hour but their efforts were in vain.

Police major Kiatisak said a full autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday in Bangkok and fellow members of the tour group will be questioned.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman told The Irish Times they were aware of the incident and are ready to provide counsellor assistance if needed.



