James Cox

A man has died in a house fire in Co Kerry.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Glenflesk in the early hours of Monday morning.

The blaze was put out by the local fire service and the man's body was taken from the house.

His remains are still at the scene this morning and a postmortem will be carried out later today along with a technical examination.

No one else was injured in the fire and gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.