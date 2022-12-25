Death of man in Louth being investigated by Gardaí

By Cate McCurry, PA

An investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was discovered with serious injuries in Co Louth.

The man, in his 40s, was found last Thursday at a house in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he died on Saturday evening.

The office of the state pathologist and local coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Monday.

Gardaí said the results will assist in determining the course of the investigation.

A full technical examination of the scene at Rathmullan Park has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.