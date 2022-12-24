Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 16:59

Aer Lingus flight forced into emergency landing at JFK Airport

The flight, bound for Dublin, was forced to make a u-turn after a "technical issue".
Aer Lingus flight forced into emergency landing at JFK Airport

Aer Lingus has apologised to hundreds of passengers after a "technical issue" forced a Dublin-bound flight to turn back to New York.

Concerned passengers posted on social media, describing what happened on flight EI-106, shortly after takeoff from JFK Airport on Friday night.

A statement from the airline said that the emergency landing was necessitated by a "techincal issue".

"The safety of all customers is the first priority at Aer Lingus and the cancellation had to be implemented for that reason.

Aer Lingus said they were working to re-accomodate all passengers, and "ensure all customers depart New York by the evening of December 25th".

One passenger, from Ballymore, Co Leitrim, told Newstalk radio that she saw sparks flying past her window.

"There were flames coming out of the turbine just underneath the wing.

"And then with each bang, there were flames and sparks that were going everywhere.

"It was clear that it wasn't supposed to be happening," she said.

 



More in this section

Taoiseach keen to see more modular homes built to tackle housing crisis Taoiseach keen to see more modular homes built to tackle housing crisis
Taoiseach tells HSE to use all available resources to tackle hospital pressures Taoiseach tells HSE to use all available resources to tackle hospital pressures
Man (80s) dies after house fire in Co Cork Man (80s) dies after house fire in Co Cork
aer lingusjfkemergency landing
Varadkar insists security concerns will not stop him visiting North

Varadkar insists security concerns will not stop him visiting North

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more