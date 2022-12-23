Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 11:21

Charlie Bird thanks Liveline listeners for voting 'Climb with Charlie' as highlight of the year

The former RTÉ broadcaster was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year
Charlie Bird thanks Liveline listeners for voting 'Climb with Charlie' as highlight of the year

Sarah Slater

Former RTÉ broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird has said he is "honoured" that Liveline listeners voted his 'Climb with Charlie' event as the highlight of the year.

After being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) last year, Bird committed to helping others who are suffering.

The 'Climb with Charlie' event saw Bird climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo, accompanied by his family, friends, and hundreds of supporters.

The hugely successful event raised funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

"Thanks to the listeners of the Joe Duffy programme Liveline for voting the Climb With Charlie event across the country on April 2 as the highlight of the year," Bird wrote on Twitter.

"Myself, Claire [his wife] and Tiger [their dog] are so honoured. Everyone who supported the climb, you all deserve the credit."

In recognition of his efforts, Bird was awarded the Freedom of Wicklow, joining the likes of Katie Taylor and Daniel Day Lewis.

Earlier this week, he revealed his disease has started to spread to his limbs.

He said: "Hi, myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes. But I need to be honest, over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for, and survive for.

"But while I can, I want to extend the hand of friendship."

In his memoir, Time and Tide, Bird detailed his health battle and his decision to embrace life in the face of adversity.



More in this section

Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon
Sunak and von der Leyen agree to ‘work together’ on Northern Ireland Protocol Sunak and von der Leyen agree to ‘work together’ on Northern Ireland Protocol
Mother of premature boy hails her ‘miracle baby’ who has defied the odds Mother of premature boy hails her ‘miracle baby’ who has defied the odds
rtelivelinecharlie birdclimb with charlie
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Ireland-based leasing firms

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Ireland-based leasing firms

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more