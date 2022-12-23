Charlie Bird thanks Liveline listeners for voting 'Climb with Charlie' as highlight of the year

Sarah Slater

Former RTÉ broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird has said he is "honoured" that Liveline listeners voted his 'Climb with Charlie' event as the highlight of the year.

After being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) last year, Bird committed to helping others who are suffering.

The 'Climb with Charlie' event saw Bird climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo, accompanied by his family, friends, and hundreds of supporters.

The hugely successful event raised funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

"Thanks to the listeners of the Joe Duffy programme Liveline for voting the Climb With Charlie event across the country on April 2 as the highlight of the year," Bird wrote on Twitter.

"Myself, Claire [his wife] and Tiger [their dog] are so honoured. Everyone who supported the climb, you all deserve the credit."

In recognition of his efforts, Bird was awarded the Freedom of Wicklow, joining the likes of Katie Taylor and Daniel Day Lewis.

Earlier this week, he revealed his disease has started to spread to his limbs.

He said: "Hi, myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes. But I need to be honest, over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for, and survive for.

"But while I can, I want to extend the hand of friendship."

In his memoir, Time and Tide, Bird detailed his health battle and his decision to embrace life in the face of adversity.