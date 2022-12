Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have seized weapons, cash and over €100,000 in designer goods following a search in Dublin.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in Tallaght on Wednesday at approximately 12pm.

During the search gardaí seized a number of weapons including a machete, bat and hatchet, approximately €6,000 in cash and a number of items of designer goods.

A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.