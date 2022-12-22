Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 16:42

Patrickswell incident 'not connected' to Rathkeale violence - garda sources

Sources said the matter in Patrickswell had “absolutely nothing” to do with violence in Rathkeale on Monday
David Raleigh

Gardaí believe a ramming incident in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on Wednesday evening is unconnected to a similar incident involving several cars in Rathkeale on Monday.

The separate violent incidents have involved members of the Travelling community who are involved in disputes, sources said.

Two rival groups who are involved in a historic dispute came together at a premises in Patrickswell around 8.30pm on Wednesday night and a number of cars were rammed on the Main Street.

A large crowd had gathered on the town's Main Street, with gardaí arresting three men in their 20s at this scene.

It is understood detectives are looking to question a number of other parties in relation to Wednesday's incident.

Sources said the matter in Patrickswell had “absolutely nothing” to do with violence last Monday between Traveller families in Rathkeale, where armed gardaí have been deployed to try to ease tensions between feuding groups.



