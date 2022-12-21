Goodman's property arm makes fresh bid for office scheme on Dublin's Nassau Street

Gordon Deegan

Property firm Ternary, owned by the Larry Goodman family, is making a fresh bid to secure planning permission for a new office scheme on Dublin’s Nassau Street and Kildare Street.

A planned report, drawn up by Stephen Ward Town Planning & Development Consultants, lodged with the scheme states that the proposed development comprising the preservation of Nos 47 and 48 Kildare Street and demolition of No 1 Nassau Street “is first and foremost a conservation project”.

Replacing No 1 Nassau Street, Ternary is seeking to construct a new four-storey replacement building and change of use of all remaining floor space from hotel/public house/nightclub use to office use to provide for a new interlinked office building on the site.

Design image of the proposed interior of the new development

Current hotel

The current site includes the Kildare Street Hotel incorporating the JP Mooney pub and the new scheme will have a cumulative gross floor area of 1,950sq.m in area, of which 1,310sq.m is accommodated within existing buildings, and 640sq.m is new build predominantly at 1 Nassau Street and to the rear of No. 47 and 48 Kildare Street.

The new application by Ternary Ltd follows Dublin City Council issuing a previous refusal for a mixed use scheme on the same site in January 2020.

The 2019 application involved the demolition of Nos 47 and 48 Kildare along with No 1 Nassau Street.

Historic streetscape

The Council ruled that that scheme would have an adverse impact on the historic street-scape of Nassau Street and Kildare Street and also constitute a visually obtrusive and insensitive form of development.

The Council refused after the Department of Culture and Heritage urged a re-think on the scheme and over 35 others lodged submission voice strong concerns over the proposal.

The Ward planning report lodged with the new application states that the new scheme “consists of a radically different proposal in all respects and seeks to address all of the concerns and reasons for refusal in respect of the previous refusal”.

The planning report states that “collectively, the proposal will greatly ameliorate and enhance sections of historic streetscape along Kildare Street and Nassau Street which have been heavily compromised by restoring architectural and visual coherence”.

The Ward report states that the scheme will also generate vitality and increase levels of activity through a more efficient use of a brownfield site and buildings.

The report states that in response to the previous reasons for refusal, Ternary appointed a design team comprising experienced built environment specialists in addition to renowned historic building contracts to work collaboratively on a new design approach in order to address all previous reasons for refusal and concerns of objectors.