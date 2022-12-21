Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 19:03

Theft and kidnapping offences show largest increases in latest crime statistics

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found theft and related offences were up 39 per cent in the 12-month period ending September 2022
Theft and kidnapping offences show largest increases in latest crime statistics

Muireann Duffy

Theft and related offences saw a sharp increase in the year to the end of September, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

Such offences, of which there were 62,546 in the year, were up 39 per cent compared to the previous 12-month period, while kidnapping and related offences were up 29 per cent.

Homicide and related offences also increased by 12 per cent.

Of the 12 categories of offences examined, only two showed declines on the previous year; controlled drugs offences (down 19 per cent) and weapons & explosives offences (down 1 per cent).

Offences relating to attempts or threats to murder, assaults and harassments jumped by a fifth to 23,229, followed by burglary (up 18 per cent to 9,885) and robbery, extortion and hijacking offences (up 17 per cent to 1,975).

Sexual offences showed the smallest increase in the year, rising by 6 per cent.

While thefts increased across all regions, the largest uptick was seen in the South (+43 per cent) and the Northwest (+32 per cent).

The South also accounted for the largest increase in attempts or threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences (+28 per cent), while the Dublin Metropolitan region saw the smallest increase in such cases (+15 per cent).

The number of males recorded as victims of attempts or threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences rose by 5 per cent, with the under 18 category noting the largest increase (+14 per cent).

Similarly, the number of female recorded victims for such offences was also up 5 per cent, with the 30-44 age bracket accounting for the largest rise (10 per cent).



More in this section

Chief medical officer says vulnerable people should wear masks to religious services Chief medical officer says vulnerable people should wear masks to religious services
Rathkeale priest calls for peace in Limerick town ahead of Christmas Rathkeale priest calls for peace in Limerick town ahead of Christmas
Judge welcomes progress in plans to introduce legislation to recognise international surrogacy Judge welcomes progress in plans to introduce legislation to recognise international surrogacy
crimecsocentral statistics officetheftkidnappingcrime statistics
Businessman denies changing claims against former Davy employees over Anglo bonds sale

Businessman denies changing claims against former Davy employees over Anglo bonds sale

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more