Theft and kidnapping offences show largest increases in latest crime statistics

Muireann Duffy

Theft and related offences saw a sharp increase in the year to the end of September, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

Such offences, of which there were 62,546 in the year, were up 39 per cent compared to the previous 12-month period, while kidnapping and related offences were up 29 per cent.

Homicide and related offences also increased by 12 per cent.

Of the 12 categories of offences examined, only two showed declines on the previous year; controlled drugs offences (down 19 per cent) and weapons & explosives offences (down 1 per cent).

Offences relating to attempts or threats to murder, assaults and harassments jumped by a fifth to 23,229, followed by burglary (up 18 per cent to 9,885) and robbery, extortion and hijacking offences (up 17 per cent to 1,975).

Sexual offences showed the smallest increase in the year, rising by 6 per cent.

While thefts increased across all regions, the largest uptick was seen in the South (+43 per cent) and the Northwest (+32 per cent).

The South also accounted for the largest increase in attempts or threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences (+28 per cent), while the Dublin Metropolitan region saw the smallest increase in such cases (+15 per cent).

The number of males recorded as victims of attempts or threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences rose by 5 per cent, with the under 18 category noting the largest increase (+14 per cent).

Similarly, the number of female recorded victims for such offences was also up 5 per cent, with the 30-44 age bracket accounting for the largest rise (10 per cent).