Teacher Enoch Burke to be released from prison

High Court reporters

The High Court has directed that schoolteacher Enoch Burke should be released from prison on an “open-ended” basis and not just for Christmas.

Mr Burke has been in prison for 107 days.

The court has also made clear, if Mr Burke breaches any existing court orders made against him, he may again be jailed.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, in a ruling on Wednesday evening said he was ordering the release of Mr Burke but only on the basis his school employer can come back to the court to seek his attachment and committal to prison, the sequestration of his assets or any other appropriate measure in the event that he does not comply with any court order.

On this basis, Mr Burke is to be release from prison as soon as that can practicably be done, he said. This release is not for any set period and Mr Burke will remain at liberty unless and until any further court order is made imprisoning him.

Mr Burke was jailed on September 5th for contempt of court orders restraining him attending or teaching at Wilson’s Hospital School, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

The school placed him on paid administrative leave in September pending a disciplinary process arising from his behaviour at a school event last June where he publicly questioned the then principal over an earlier direction from her to teachers to address a transitioning pupil by their chosen name and using the pronoun “they”.

Mr Burke contends that direction, and the court orders, breach his constitutional rights including to freedom of religious belief.

Earlier on Wednesday Mr Burke, representing himself, repeated to Mr Justice O'Moore what he had said previously to the court that he was not interested in the "Christmas gift" of being let out of Mountjoy Prison for the festive period.

He again said he had been jailed over his religious objections to transgenderism following the school's request last May that he refer to a male student as a 'they.'

