Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 16:18

Dublin's Port Tunnel closed to traffic due to collision

Both bores have been closed to traffic while emergency services attend the scene
Muireann Duffy

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Port Tunnel in Dublin due to a collision.

The tunnel has been closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene.

"Due to a road traffic incident in the Port Tunnel, both bores are now temporarily held.

"Delays are to be expected while emergency services attend," the official Garda Twitter page tweeted.

More to follow...



dublingardaicollisionemergency servicesport tunnel
