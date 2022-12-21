Dublin's Port Tunnel closed to traffic due to collision

Muireann Duffy

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Port Tunnel in Dublin due to a collision.

The tunnel has been closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene.

"Due to a road traffic incident in the Port Tunnel, both bores are now temporarily held.

TRAFFIC ALERT:



"Delays are to be expected while emergency services attend," the official Garda Twitter page tweeted.

More to follow...