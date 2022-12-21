Dublin's Port Tunnel closed to traffic due to collision

Muireann Duffy
Motorists are being advised to avoid the Port Tunnel in Dublin due to a collision.
The tunnel has been closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene.
"Due to a road traffic incident in the Port Tunnel, both bores are now temporarily held.
TRAFFIC ALERT:
Due to a road traffic incident in the Port Tunnel both bores are now temporarily held, delays are to be expected while emergency services attend. pic.twitter.com/wmhv8Xaxf2
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 21, 2022
"Delays are to be expected while emergency services attend," the official Garda Twitter page tweeted.
More to follow...