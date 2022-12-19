Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 17:44

Man and woman arrested over murder of Mark Lovell

Mr Lovell was killed in Newry on December 1st.
Man and woman arrested over murder of Mark Lovell

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man and a woman have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell.

The woman, aged 42, and a man, aged 49, were arrested in the Newry area on suspicion of murder.

They were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police have also reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Mr Lovell (58) was shot a number of times at close range while in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area shortly after 6pm on December 1st.

Police said he may have been murdered as part of a cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

The Crimestoppers charity, which is independent of the police, is offering a £20,000 (€22,900) reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.



More in this section

Body of Irishman recovered from water in Thailand after kayaking incident Body of Irishman recovered from water in Thailand after kayaking incident
Brussels extends Northern Ireland ‘grace period’ for animal medicines Brussels extends Northern Ireland ‘grace period’ for animal medicines
Man who attempted to point loaded gun at gardaí jailed for five years Man who attempted to point loaded gun at gardaí jailed for five years
ulsternewrylovellmark lovell
UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours

UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more