Gardaí renew appeal for information about 1972 bombings across Ulster

An Garda Síochána renewed their appeal for information on a series 'no warning' bombs detonated in three locations across Ulster, 50 years after the attack killed two teenagers.

On December 28th, 1972, three separate bombs were detonated in Belturbet, Co Cavan, Clones, in Co Monaghan, and Pettigo, a border village in Co Donegal.

The bomb in Belturbet, which exploded at 10:28pm, caused the death of two teenagers, Patrick Stanley (16) and Geraldine O'Reilly (15). The bomb, hidden inside a stolen red Ford Escort, exploded on the town's Main Street and wounded eight other people.

Shortly before the bomb detonated in Belturbet, another bomb exploded on Clones' Fermanagh Street. Two men were seriously injured in the aftermath.

Tragically, Clones local Patrick McCabe died a few weeks after the bomb, when he fell from a roof he had been fixing, following damage sustained during the bombing.

At 10:50pm, also on December 28th, 1972, a third bomb exploded outside Britton's pub in Pettigo, injuring one woman.

On Monday, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, attached to Cavan/Monaghan/Louth Garda Division, made a public appeal for information on a number of elements in the investigation of the bomb attack.

"There are people out there, who know who carried out these crimes. They may not have been able to speak at that time or since.

"Perhaps relationships have changed, and with the increasing passage of time, maybe they feel able to speak or as they are getting older, now may want to speak before an opportunity to do so is lost.

Aftermath of the bomb attack in Clones on December 28th, 1972. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

"I ask them to make contact with the investigation team and to help An Garda Síochána get answers for the families of those killed and injured in Belturbet, Clones or Pettigo," the Chief Superintendent said.

Assistant Commissioner Michael McElgunn said: "We are appealing for people here and in Northern Ireland to consider the matters raised today – does anything jog a memory? Do you have any information that might assist?

"50 years have passed, families have suffered indescribably; parents have gone to their graves without answers. Do you know something you have you held a secret for too long?

"It’s never too late to talk – please contact us," he said.

Gardaí appealed for specific information on a number of details of the case, including the identification of photofits of several persons of interest.

A dedicated investigation team under a Senior Investigating Officer has been established at an incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station. The Garda investigation team can be contacted at the following numbers; Ballyconnell Garda Station 049 9525580, the Garda confidential line Free-phone 1800 666111, Crimestoppers 1800 250025 or Crimestoppers Northern Ireland 0800 555 111.