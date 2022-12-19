Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 06:25

Body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney to arrive home on Monday

Defence Forces member Private Seán Rooney was killed on active service in Lebanon last week
Body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney to arrive home on Monday

Michelle Devane, PA

The body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Seán Rooney is due to arrive in Dublin on Monday morning after being repatriated from Lebanon.

A member of the Defence Forces, Private Rooney (23), from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on active service when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon last week.

The Defence Forces said Mr Rooney’s remains left Beirut Airport on an Air Corps plane on Sunday afternoon after a solemn UN ceremony was held to honour the soldier ahead of his journey home.

Private Rooney’s body will arrive at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, before being reunited with his family.

Private Sean Rooney death
Trooper Shane Kearney was injured in the attack which killed Private Sean Rooney (Irish Defence Forces/PA)

His colleague, Private Shane Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was seriously injured in the incident. He remains in serious condition in hospital.

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated his condolences to Private Rooney’s family and friends and colleagues in the Defence Forces.

Speaking at an Irish Red Cross event for Ukrainian families in Dublin on Sunday, Mr Varadkar described the Irish UN peacekeeping mission’s work in Lebanon as “immensely valuable”.

He said arrangements were being made for an appropriate service.

“I don’t want to go into details of that now until it’s confirmed, but obviously, he’ll be offered military honours which I think is appropriate given the circumstances.”

He said it was important that to understand the circumstances of the attack.

 

Three investigations are under way: one led by the UN, another by the Defence Forces and a third by the Lebanese government.

“I would have confidence in those investigations to find out exactly what happened, why an Irish soldier lost his life and another was severely injured,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It’s important that we do that. It’s also important that we avoid any speculation, I think at this point until those investigations are done.

“But the main thing I think this week really is to stand with and express our condolences to Private Rooney’s family, his friends and colleagues because it’s been a long time since we lost a soldier in combat in Lebanon. But it does remind us how important that mission is.”

Mr Varadkar said the Irish peacekeeping soldiers efforts has allowed people “in that part of Lebanon for the last few decades to lead a relatively normal life which wouldn’t be the case otherwise”.

“It’s an immensely valuable mission, over 40,000 Irish people have served there, which is extraordinary if you think about it, and one that we’re very committed to,” he added.



More in this section

Gardaí seize €94,400 in cash following Dublin search Gardaí seize €94,400 in cash following Dublin search
Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again
Brian Cowen, Mary Harney and Dick Spring will speak to Sean O’Rourke in RTÉ podcast Brian Cowen, Mary Harney and Dick Spring will speak to Sean O’Rourke in RTÉ podcast
lebanondefence forcesseán rooneybeirut airportcasement aerodrome
Protocol issues can be fixed ahead of Good Friday Agreement landmark, Ahern says

Protocol issues can be fixed ahead of Good Friday Agreement landmark, Ahern says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more