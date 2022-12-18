Brian Cowen, Mary Harney and Dick Spring will speak to Sean O’Rourke in RTÉ podcast

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 19:40

Brian Cowen, Mary Harney and Dick Spring will speak to Sean O’Rourke in a new RTÉ podcast series Two Tribes
Brian Cowen, Mary Harney and Dick Spring will speak to Sean O’Rourke in a new RTÉ podcast series Two Tribes.

Two Tribes is a two-part political history documentary series presented by Sean O'Rourke, broadcast over two consecutive nights on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, with an accompanying 11-part podcast series.

The series follows the diverging paths taken by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the post-Civil War landscape, their political dominance over the last 100 years, and questions their identities in depth.

This Sunday, the first of the podcasts will publish featuring in depth interviews with former Taoiseach Brian Cowen as he discusses his role as Taoiseach while the financial crisis unfolded, and how he thinks Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael differ.

Former Tánaiste Dick Spring talks about his relationship with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, as well as how he thinks the parties differ, and former Minster for Health, Mary Harney she talks through her relationship with Fianna Fáil, her exit from the party and her co-founding of the Progressive Democrats.

The Two Tribes Podcast with Sean O’Rourke will be available on RTÉ Radio Player, RTE.ie/podcasts and wherever you get your podcasts.



