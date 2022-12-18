Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 08:49

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

The killing of Private Seán Rooney and Leo Varadkar's new Cabinet are the stories leading many of the papers.
Sunday’s papers focus on energy price caps, the killing of Private Seán Rooney, and Leo Varadkar's new Cabinet with the same faces.

The Business Post reports that the Government will reconsider placing a price cap on energy bills in the new year, despite having previously warned that doing so would represent a risk to the economy.

The Sunday Independent highlights the minimal changes in Leo Varadkar's new Cabinet and says the Taoiseach is betting on "more of the same".

The Ireland edition of The Sunday Times, The Irish Mail on Sunday and Irish Sunday Mirror all focus on the killing of Private Seán Rooney while on duty in Lebanon.

The gangland killing of Sean Fox in Belfast features on the front page of Sunday Life.

The British papers see the front pages dominated by Prince Harry and Meghan and industrial action by nurses for another day.

The Sunday Times and The Sun on Sunday say Harry and Meghan want a royal summit to address their TV grievances.

The Observer, Sunday People and The Sunday Telegraph cover the nurses’ strike, with the latter reporting the chief of defence staff has cautioned against relying on the military as the “ultimate backstop” during industrial action.

Elsewhere, The Independent features an investigation which found a systemic failure to provide basic physical care on mental health wards is “killing patients across the country”.

The Sunday Express says the UK home secretary has pledged to end migrant deaths at sea by “crushing evil criminal gangs”.

The British government has been accused of using prisoners to dismantle taxpayer-funded PPE, including test kits – some of which are reportedly still in date – as well as masks and full-body hazmat suits, according to the Sunday Mirror.

And the Daily Star on Sunday has a psychic “revealing” that George Michael has ended his bitter feud with Barry Manilow from beyond the grave.



