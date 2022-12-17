Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 16:02

Temperatures set to jump to 13 degrees as cold snap comes to abrupt end

The recent cold snap will be replaced with warmer temperatures due to milder air coming in from the Atlantic
Tomas Doherty

Temperatures are set to jump to more than 13 degrees in some parts of Ireland on Sunday after more than a week of Arctic weather.

Met Éireann said daytime maximum temperatures across Ireland on Sunday and Monday will range from 11 to 13 degrees – in stark contrast to the chilly temperatures recorded over the last week.

However, the forecaster is predicting another cold night on Saturday, with a status yellow warning in place for most of the country.

Ice in places will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, Met Éireann said, especially on untreated roads and paths.

Rain on Saturday night will fall on already frozen surfaces leading to icy conditions for a time.

The ice warning will be in place from 6pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday. It applies to all counties apart from Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

In the North, the UK Met Office said freezing fog and ice may lead to some travel disruption overnight on Saturday.

Sunday is set to be generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of blustery rain, heaviest across southern and western counties, bringing possible spot flooding.

Met Éireann said afternoon temperatures will range from 5 to 8 degrees over Ulster and up to 13 degrees further south, all in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Sunday night will be very mild with scattered outbreaks of blustery rain, heaviest across southern and western counties, bringing possible spot flooding. Temperatures are predicted to stay between 10 to 13 degrees nationwide.

The outlook for the rest of the week is unsettled with wet and windy conditions at times, Met Éireann said.

Monday will be quite wet and windy with outbreaks of rain in the south and west, while Tuesday will be rather windy too with sunny spells and showers, most frequent across Atlantic counties.



