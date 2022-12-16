Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 18:26

Citywest reception centre to close for new arrivals over Christmas

The Citywest Transit Hub will not process new arrivals between December 24th and 27th
Muireann Duffy

The Citywest Transit Hub will close for the processing new arrivals for a number of days over Christmas, the Department of Integration has confirmed.

Refugees arriving into the State will not be processed at the facility between December 24th and 27th inclusive, however the hub will remain "fully operational for those in situ".

According to the latest figures the State is now accommodating over 50,000 people from Ukraine in addition to approximately 18,000 international protection applicants.

"Those arriving into the State from Ukraine during this time and in need of accommodation will be accommodated temporarily at designated Local Authority sites.

"Those arriving during this time will be met at the point of entry into the State and directed to the relevant site," the department added.

Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman and Ukrainian Ambassador Larysa Gerasko discussed arrangements for the coming weeks on Wednesday, with the department adding that "procurement of additional accommodation will be very challenging" for the period up to January 13th.

"Given this, it was agreed during the meeting that the Ukrainian ambassador would relay the message that, where those in Ukraine considering coming to Ireland are currently in a safe location, it is advised to remain there at this time."

The department thanked Ms Gerasko for her support and cooperation and added that both refugees from Ukraine and international protection applicants who are currently in "situations of safety" are being asked not to travel to Ireland over the next fortnight, where possible, and to defer making travel plans to come to the State until the New Year.



Dowdall says his mother and children got death threats since he turned State's witness

Dowdall says his mother and children got death threats since he turned State's witness

