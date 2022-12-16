Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 09:42

Cold weather continues into the weekend as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

As an orange warning for low temperatures and ice expires at 12pm on Friday for 16 counties, Met Éireann are continuing to forecast cold weather going into the weekend.
Fiachra Gallagher

A status yellow weather warning for ice will remain in place across Ireland until Saturday afternoon, as temperatures remain low nationwide.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, the state meteorological service said, especially in coastal areas.

However, accumulations are unlikely to occur at lower levels.

There is also a risk of freezing fog going into the weekend.

On Friday, most areas will have a dry morning with some sunshine, but showers will move in across the northwest.

The showers will extend southeastwards across Connacht and Ulster during the afternoon and evening, turning wintry in places with icy conditions in some areas. Maximum temperatures will range between 0 and 4 degrees.

It will be cold on Friday night, with clear spells and scattered showers, some wintry and with icy conditions in places. Areas of mist and fog will develop, especially in the midlands. Lowest temperatures generally ranging 0 to minus 3 degrees.

 



met eireanncold weathercold snap
