Further weather warning issued ahead of -5 lows overnight

Muireann Duffy

Severe low temperatures are expected overnight on Thursday as Met Éireann issued a new warning.

The orange alert for low temperatures and ice will cover 16 counties from 6pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

Roscommon, Galway, Clare, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary are all included in the alert, as well as Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, Cavan and Monaghan.

Status Orange - Low Temperature/Ice warning - Updated ⚠️



Extremely cold on Thursday night with temperatures below -5°C expected. Patches of freezing fog will lead to hazardous driving conditions in places also. ⚠️🚗



View all warnings here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/BIAJp04Sgy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 15, 2022

"Extremely cold on Thursday night with temperatures below -5 expected widely away from coastal areas, leading to severe frost and ice," Met Éireann said.

"Patches of freezing fog will lead to hazardous driving conditions in places also," the forecaster added.

The orange warning is in addition to a similar yellow alert for the entire country which is also due to remain in place until 12pm on Friday.