Hospitals under 'unprecedented strain' with patients waiting up to 90 hours for bed

The State's healthcare system is under "unprecedented strain" due to record emergency department attendances, an ageing population, the after-effects of Covid restrictions and a shortage of GPs in the community, the health watchdog has said.

Patients in hospital emergency departments often have to wait 80 to 90 hours to get a bed, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) warns in the report published on Wednesday.

Inspections of seven emergency departments by Hiqa found the number of patients presenting is "significantly higher" than in previous years.

“Emergency department overcrowding needs to be recognised as a whole health system problem, and the normalisation of comparatively poor performance should not be tolerated,” it said.

Hiqa inspected services at emergency departments including Sligo University Hospital, St Vincent’s University Hospital, Mayo University Hospital and St Michael’s Hospital in Dublin over two days in August and September.

Responding to the report, Hiqa's director of healthcare, Sean Egan, said overcrowding in emergency departments continues to “compromise the dignity and respect of patients, and poses a risk to the health and safety of patients”.

Hiqa said more hospitals need to be urgently built in order to provide additional capacity in acute and community care.

The watchdog also recommended a more effective approach to workforce planning to better anticipate and manage staff shortages, as well as more responsive leadership, governance and management arrangements.