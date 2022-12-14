Doctor sees cases of hypothermia among older people living in unheated homes

Olivia Kelleher

A senior doctor in Dublin has reported seeing cases of hypothermia in older people this winter often because they cannot afford to heat their homes.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, consultant geriatrician at the Mater Hospital Dr Colm Byrne said he had come across "some very sad cases."

"There have been a couple of cases that have come in of older people who have developed hypothermia in their own homes unfortunately due to their homes not being heated properly," he said.

Dr Byrne also said there needs to be more emphasis on gritting paths during this cold snap because of the increase in falls in the elderly and vulnerable.

"The public health benefits of reducing down the impacts of these fractures and falls is huge. It is very important that our county councils help us if possible and grit the footpaths.

"Each hip fracture has a direct cost to the State of €11,700, so if we can prevent those we can have a cost benefit to the State. And that is not including people ending up in nursing homes and the real health impacts on quality of life on older people from having these fractures.

"Even if you are taking public transport you still have to walk from the bus or train station. It is important that all of these routes are as clear as possible."

His comments come as temperatures are set to drop even further on Wednesday night with minus 7 degrees Celsius "widely" forecast, according to a Met Éireann meteorologist.

A status yellow warning for ice remains in place for the entire country until Friday, while a new orange alert for low temperatures and ice will come into effect for 19 counties on Wednesday evening, with severe frost likely.