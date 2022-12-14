Temperatures could drop to -11 degrees tonight as cold snap continues

Olivia Kelleher

Temperatures are set to drop even further as the day progresses with minus 7 degrees Celsius "widely" in the forecast on Wednesday night, according to a Met Éireann meteorologist.

Joanna Donnelly told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that it is going to be much colder in isolated areas.

"I have a minus elevens showing up in my chart here. It went down to minus 7.5 overnight in Mount Dillon... That was a lowest temperature there last night.

"Typically the temperatures last night were about minus four or minus five degrees. The thing is that it is not going to get much warmer than that today. Temperatures this morning aren't likely to rise above freezing for much of the country for much of the morning."

Widespread frost & icy conditions will persist through the rest of the week with any coastal showers potentially falling as sleet or snow 🌨️❄️🥶



🌡️Temperatures will be below freezing through this morning, & between zero & plus 1°C this afternoon.



It'll be mainly dry & sunny ⛅️ pic.twitter.com/GUuRov1I9P — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2022

Ms Donnelly said it would be Wednesday afternoon before temperatures rise above freezing, and they would fall again quickly by sunset.

A status yellow warning for ice remains in place for the entire country until Friday, while a new orange alert for low temperatures and ice will come into effect for 19 counties on Wednesday evening, with severe frost and ice likely.

Ms Donnelly said the lowest ever temperature recorded in Ireland, minus 19.1, dates back over hundred years to January 1881.

She said the most recent low temperatures date back to 2010 when we had a "really cold Christmas day of minus 17.5 in Mayo."

"But the 'Beast from the East' is probably the more familiar one that we can remember which was minus 9.7 on March 1st in 2018."

Ms Donnelly said there will be no heavy snow showers during this current cold spell. "What generally happens in Ireland is that if you have really cold temperatures it is coming with an anti cyclone – that is dry clear nights. Without any moisture in the air there is nothing to create snow."

She said snow on Christmas day cannot be ruled out. However, she stressed that our climate does not set us up for a white Christmas as it is generally too warm.

Status Orange - Low Temperature/Ice warning issued ⚠️



Extremely cold on Wednesday night with widespread temperatures below -5°C leading to severe frost & ice. 📉 🥶



Valid: 18:00 Wednesday 14/12/2022 to 12:00 Thursday 15/12/2022



View all warnings here 👇https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/lTQdi4HSuA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather told Newstalk radio that temperatures will drop dramatically again on Wednesday night.

“I think tonight could see the lowest temperatures of this cold spell with temperatures dropping below minus 8 degrees. We could see minus 9 or even minus 10 locally in the midlands especially.”

Mr O'Reilly said that it could get a bit warmer over the weekend.

“Certainly, it does look like there will be a – brief at least – milder spell of weather. Wet and windy at times on Sunday, which will see a rise in temperatures across much of the country.”