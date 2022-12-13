Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 20:12

Man (30s) dies after collision between car and truck in Cork

A man, aged in his 30s, has died following a collision between a car and a truck in Millstreet, Co Cork, on Tuesday afternoon
Man (30s) dies after collision between car and truck in Cork

James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, has died following a collision between a car and a truck in Millstreet, Co Cork, on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Drishane Road, Millstreet, at approximately 5pm. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.15pm, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



More in this section

Murder accused's behaviour 'severely impaired' after stabbing Murder accused's behaviour 'severely impaired' after stabbing
Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will not be accelerated or slowed – Cleverly Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will not be accelerated or slowed – Cleverly
Body found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin Body found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin
corkgardaicrashmacroom garda stationmillstreet
Video: Man arrested after pedestrian killed; energy prices 'may not fall' for two years

Video: Man arrested after pedestrian killed; energy prices 'may not fall' for two years

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more