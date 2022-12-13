Live: Woman dies after car hits pedestrians; cold snap to continue until weekend

Car hits pedestrians in Co Cork

A woman has died and two other people have been seriously injured after a car collided with pedestrians at Ballingeary, Co Cork.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.10am on Tuesday morning.

One woman, aged in her early 50s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

Cold snap continues

Ireland's cold snap is likely to continue until later in the week, according to Met Éireann's senior forecaster Gerry Murphy.

Fog proved to be the most significant obstacle for drivers on Monday, after Met Éireann confirmed it was the coldest day on record since 2010.

A status yellow temperature/tce warning for Ireland remains in place until Friday. It will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

Meath murder

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after the body of a young man was found wrapped in material on farmland in Co Meath.

Mahamud Ilyas (22) was discovered on lands at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, near Ashbourne on Saturday. The Irish Times reports that the body of Mr Ilyas had been wrapped in a carpet-like material.

A postmortem has taken place, though the results will not be disclosed for operational reasons.