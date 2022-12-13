Fertility clinic investigation: Man and woman released on bail

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two people arrested by police investigating a fertility clinic in Belfast have been released on bail.

The man and woman, both in their 40s, were being questioned in relation to several alleged offences, including money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud-related matters.

Detectives from the PSNI’s criminal investigation branch have been conducting the investigation into the clinic in the Lisburn Road area of the city.

A PSNI spokesman said they had been released on bail to allow for further inquiries.