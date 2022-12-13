Government to sign off on €10 million fund to help with energy bills

Kenneth Fox

A €10 million fund to help struggling families and individuals on pay-as-you-go energy tariffs is to be signed off by Government as part of a new energy poverty action plan.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan will seek Cabinet approval for the new action plan which will include the establishment of financial support fund.

The money will "provide further safeguard for people at risk of energy debt, including, but not exclusively, pay-as-you-go and electricity customers".

As part of a busy Cabinet agenda, Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath will provide further detail on planned Government expenditure in 2023, including €650 million which is being set aside for the recently launched Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme.

Mr McGrath is also seeking approval to publish the report of the Review of Ethics Legislation and to begin drafting legislation to reform the statutory framework for ethics in public office

It is expected that reforms will mean the same standards will apply to both national and local government and there will be revised disclosure obligations based on the seniority and autonomy of public officials.

Separately, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien will bring the Planning and Development Bill to Cabinet, which will place strict time limits for judicial reviews, require a material interest for objections, rename and restructure An Bord Pleanála and lengthen county development plans.

The legislation is considered one of the "big-ticket" items for this Government and aims to overhaul planning across the board.

Mr O'Brien will also bring a memo seeking approval for the general scheme of the Marine Protected Area Bill.

The bill is designed to deliver a modern framework for designating and managing protected areas in our seas and oceans, which represent around 30% of our maritime areas.