Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 06:47

Government to sign off on €10 million fund to help with energy bills

The money will "provide further safeguard for people at risk of energy debt, including, but not exclusively, pay-as-you-go and electricity customers".
Government to sign off on €10 million fund to help with energy bills

Kenneth Fox

A €10 million fund to help struggling families and individuals on pay-as-you-go energy tariffs is to be signed off by Government as part of a new energy poverty action plan.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan will seek Cabinet approval for the new action plan which will include the establishment of financial support fund.

The money will "provide further safeguard for people at risk of energy debt, including, but not exclusively, pay-as-you-go and electricity customers".

As part of a busy Cabinet agenda,  Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath will provide further detail on planned Government expenditure in 2023, including €650 million which is being set aside for the recently launched Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme.

Mr McGrath is also seeking approval to publish the report of the Review of Ethics Legislation and to begin drafting legislation to reform the statutory framework for ethics in public office

It is expected that reforms will mean the same standards will apply to both national and local government and there will be revised disclosure obligations based on the seniority and autonomy of public officials.

Separately, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien will bring the Planning and Development Bill to Cabinet, which will place strict time limits for judicial reviews, require a material interest for objections, rename and restructure An Bord Pleanála and lengthen county development plans.

The legislation is considered one of the "big-ticket" items for this Government and aims to overhaul planning across the board.

Mr O'Brien will also bring a memo seeking approval for the general scheme of the Marine Protected Area Bill.

The bill is designed to deliver a modern framework for designating and managing protected areas in our seas and oceans, which represent around 30% of our maritime areas.



More in this section

Late Frank Dunne's challenge to stud farm access will continue under executors' names Late Frank Dunne's challenge to stud farm access will continue under executors' names
Two teenage boys get suspended sentence for sexually assaulting girl in Limerick Two teenage boys get suspended sentence for sexually assaulting girl in Limerick
€60m clean up cost for illegal landfill site after fire in Kildare €60m clean up cost for illegal landfill site after fire in Kildare
governmentcabinetirelandminister for the environmentenergy billseamon ryna
'Deeply annoyed' Ronan O’Gara seeks to overturn business partner’s debt deal

'Deeply annoyed' Ronan O’Gara seeks to overturn business partner’s debt deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more