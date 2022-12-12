Video: Dowdall gives evidence in Hutch trial; Met Éireann issues freezing fog warning

Kenneth Fox

Dowdall evidence

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has claimed that Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch told him that he and an alleged Dublin criminal shot David Byrne dead at the Regency hotel.

Giving evidence at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, Mr Dowdall said Mr Hutch told him he was involved in the Regency shooting.

Mr Dowdall said he was asked to meet Mr Hutch in a park in Dublin days after the attack.

Mr Hutch is on trial over the murder of Mr Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Met Éireann warning

A status orange freezing fog weather warning has come into effect for most of Ireland.

Met Éireann said freezing fog, which will be dense in places, would persist throughout Monday leading to “very hazardous” driving conditions.

The forecaster issued the warning on Monday morning for Connacht, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Tuscan du Plantier appeal

At least one person has information about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier and has not come forward yet, gardaí have said.

Investigators have renewed their appeal for witnesses almost 26 years since Ms Toscan du Plantier was killed.

The French film-maker was found dead in Schull in west Cork on December 23rd, 1996.

Golden Globe nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin has received eight nominations in the upcoming Golden Globes awards.

Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson picked up nods for top awards ahead of the annual ceremony which was knocked off the air this year by controversy.

Farrell competes in best actor (musical or comedy), while Keoghan and Gleeson are nominated against one another for best supporting actor. Kerry Condon is up in best supporting actress.

Frozen lake tragedy

Nobody else has been reported missing after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in England.

Police said a search of the lake in Solihull, near Birmingham, was continuing but “officers had had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing.”

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts.