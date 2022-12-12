Man jailed for producing hammer during dispute in Dublin city centre

Eimear Dodd

A man with over 200 convictions who produced a hammer during a dispute in Dublin city centre has been handed a one-year prison sentence.

Thomas Stokes (41), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to production of a hammer on May 25th, 2021 at Henry Street, Dublin 1. He has 221 previous convictions including one for possession of a knife.

Imposing the sentence, Judge Dara Hayes noted the “serious nature” of the offence, which had involved an “aggressive display”.

He imposed a two-year sentence with the final 12 months suspended on strict conditions including that Stokes place himself under the supervision of the Probation Services.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Monday that gardaí were called to Henry Street on the day in question following reports that a man had produced a hammer.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they found Stokes, with a hammer in his hand, shouting at a woman.

Stokes later attempted to discard the hammer on the street when he spotted gardaí. He was in a highly intoxicated state and tried to push past gardaí to get to a man at the scene.

The investigating garda said Stokes was in an aggressive and agitated state.

Difficult upbringing

Stokes was arrested and initially deemed unfit for interview. He later made full admissions and told gardaí that he could not remember what happened. Stokes said he had drunk two bottles of vodka and was taking methadone.

He was very co-operative with gardaí and apologised for his behaviour.

Stokes is currently in custody on separate matters and was on bail at the time of this incident.

The investigating garda agreed with Luigi Rea BL, defending, that his client had a difficult upbringing.

She accepted Mr Rea's statement that a “heated debate” had occurred between a group who knew each other, during which Stokes produced the hammer.

Mr Rea said his client acknowledges his behaviour was “totally unacceptable”. While his client was holding the hammer, it was not used.

Defence counsel said Stokes was intoxicated at the time and when sober, he is easy to deal with. Mr Rea said his client has sought help from the Anna Liffey Trust and a letter was handed into court.

Judge Dara Hayes said Stokes has an “extensive record” of previous convictions. He said the accused had been “homeless for a long time” and sleeping rough.

Judge Hayes said aggravating factors include Stokes' level of intoxication and that he was on bail.

He said the mitigating factors include the early guilty plea, Stokes' co-operation with gardaí and the steps taken towards rehabilitation.