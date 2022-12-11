Status orange ice warning in place for entire country

Kenneth Fox

A status orange lower temperature and ice warning is currently in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann said severe frost and further icy stretches will set in on Sunday night, accompanied by patches of freezing fog. Temperatures are likely to fall below -5 degrees in many areas.

The warning is valid from 5pm Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

A yellow low temperature warning also remains in place across the country for the rest of the week.

The national forecaster said it will be very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

There will be some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low.

Freezing fog will occur at times, with winds remaining light over land.

Some of the possible impacts include: treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, potential supply disruption, potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines and increased risks to vulnerable members of the community.

Tomorrow will be a bright and bitterly cold morning tomorrow with severe frost, some icy conditions and freezing fog, all leading to very hazardous travelling conditions.

The frost, fog and ice will linger in places through the day.

Wintry showers will also continue in the northwest and west, with a few isolated showers elsewhere during the afternoon and evening. Bitterly cold with highest temperatures reaching just -2 to 2 degrees, coldest where the fog lingers in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tuesday is set to be another very cold day with frost and ice persisting through the day.

Largely dry with sunshine though with wintry showers persisting in northwestern and eastern coastal counties and the chance of further falls of rain, sleet and snow in the southwest.

Daytime temperatures will only reach 0 to 4 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds, fresher near northern and western coasts.

Met Éireann said Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be very cold both day and night with widespread severe frost and ice leading to treacherous conditions.

Most areas will stay dry though further wintry showers are expected, mainly affecting coastal areas. Temperatures will range from 1 to 4 degrees by day, widely dropping to between -6 and -2 degrees at night.