Emergency group meet to discuss current cold snap

The National Emergency Coordination Group met on Sunday to discuss the on-going cold snap.

Transport operators, government departments, councils and utilities are all brain-storming the best approach for the next week.

It comes as the current yellow low temperature and ice warning switches to orange from Sunday evening.

The spell of cold weather will continue well into next week, forecasts show.

Cathal Nolan of the Weather Channel said that there was no sign yet of a thaw.

"As we look forward to the evening and again to tonight, we can expect those temperatures really plummet, dropping back to -6, maybe -7, under clear skies in some places," he told Newstalk.

Temperatures fell to as low as -6 degrees overnight.

The national forecaster had issued a status yellow freeing fog and ice warning for the entire country and a yellow snow warning for Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.



