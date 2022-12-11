Organiser of annual Christmas meal for vulnerable people says fear of Covid remains

Sarah Slater

A "real fear of still catching Covid-19" has forced a woman who is now organising her 36th annual Christmas dinner for those living alone and in financial difficulties to offer a take-away service.

Margaret Brown, from Sandycove in Dublin, has been organising the festive feast since 1986, after she and her late mother witnessed people at a scout hall eating lumpy soup and cold meat while huddled around a gas-fired heater in a bid to keep warm.

Mrs Brown was “really looking forward” to re-starting the traditional festive feast in Blackrock Rugby Club, after the pandemic forced her and scores of volunteers to resort to making take-out meals in 2020 and 2021.

In the past, high profile names such as rockers U2 have surprised guests at the annual dinner.

Mrs Brown explained: “I booked a room in Blackrock Rugby Club with great expectations that we would return to our traditional Christmas dinner gathering. I and so many others were looking forward to a great social gathering after the pandemic.

“But as time went on a lot of older people admitted they’re still afraid of catching Covid-19 despite the majority being fully vaccinated and having received their boosters. Covid hasn’t gone away and realistically we have to keep being aware of that and the threat it poses. There is still a real fear out there of the virus.

“As a result we decided to cancel our planned social gathering and have decided to continue with our take-away dinners for the third year running. Covid-19 really has changed everything and people’s social skills have been affected.”

A mouth-watering Christmas dinner will still be on offer for up to 250 people who live alone, are experiencing financial difficulties and those in the area who are homeless.

The meals will include Avonmore Fresh Leek and Potato Soup with bread rolls, butter roast turkey & honey baked ham with onion and sage stuffing. along with cranberry jus served with seasonal vegetables and potatoes.

Dinner will be followed by a rich traditional Christmas pudding and brandy sauce, shortcrust mince pies with mulled wine Christmas cake and chocolates.

“Thankfully I can still do this, and I will carry on no matter what regardless of what is thrown at me or comes my way for as long as I can,” she added.

Mrs Brown’s homeless dinners will also be going to Bentley House Homeless services in Monkstown, members of the Travelling Community and to three families living in caravans at the west pier in Dún Laoghaire and at caravans located in Ballyogan.