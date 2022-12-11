Make this fixer-upper your very own Donegal catch

Kenneth Fox

First-time buyers nowadays are faced with the unenviable task of looking for a home in a housing market with major supply issues and where vulture funds are just as likely to snap up promising properties.

This means many are forced to look outside the box at properties that need a lot of work. If that is the case, there is a property in Donegal that fits the bill perfectly.

Located in the picturesque village of Drumany in Letterkenny, this 0.54 acre site gives potential buyers a lot of flexibility with what they can do.

The current one bedroomed single storey stone built cottage may be small, but there is the possibility of either knocking it down and building something new or renovating it entirely.

It is on the market for €90,000 and with the amount of land on offer as well as the cottage, it feels like a modest amount.

Birds eyes view of 108 Drumany.

Photo: Sherry Fitzgerald Rainey

Photo: Sherry Fitzgerald Rainey

Photo: Sherry Fitzgerald Rainey

As sellers Sherry Fitzgerald said the cottage is in need of complete refurbishment or replacement, offering a discerning purchaser an opportunity to transform this cottage into a larger modern home or potential rebuild on a more elevated section of the site.

There is a water supply, electricity and a septic tank located within the site boundary. In terms of modern trappings like central heating the house will need a lot upgrading, the realtor said.

The cottage does still have the original Bangor Blue tile roofing as well.

The site is located within a five-minute drive of Letterkenny Town Centre and situated off the dual carriageway facilitating easy access to Derry, Ballybofey and Donegal town.

Lurgybrack Primary School is a short distance from the property. The Clanree Hotel and the Dry Arch convenience shop and a filling station are within walking distance.

The cottage itself is an old family home and the surrounding area is a very settled community, the realtor said.

Like any fixer-upper, the buyer will need a lot of commitment and patience to turn it into something special, but with the amount of land as well it is an enticing purchase.