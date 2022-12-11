Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 09:34

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Here's a look at what the papers are covering on Sunday.
By PA Reporter

The Sunday newspapers are covering Leo Varadkar's imminent return to the office of Taoiseach, revelations around why Jonathan Dowdall quit Sinn Féin, and the impact of new climate rules on foreign direct investment.

The Business Post leads with a climate story: IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland have been told to consider the environmental impact of any proposed investment projects when making funding decision from next year.

According to the Sunday Independent, there is growing unease within Fine Gael over recent controversies swirling around Leo Varadkar — including the emergence of a video of the soon-to-be Taoiseach socialising in a Dublin nightclub.

The Sunday World is reporting on a new detail emerging regarding the killing of gangland figure Robbie Lawlor.

The Sunday Times reports that republicans in the North forced Jonathan Dowdall to quit Sinn Féin in 2014.

The Irish Mail on Sunday says that US President Joe Biden will visit Ireland in March — if the Northern Ireland Assembly is restored.

In the UK, England’s heart-breaking exit in Qatar leads the nation’s papers on Sunday.

The Three Lions’ 2-1 quarter-final loss to France is carried by The Sunday Times, The Sunday People, Sunday Mirror and Daily Star Sunday.

The Sun on Sunday leads with skipper Harry Kane’s “pain”, after he missed a crucial penalty in the loss.

Elsewhere, The Observer reports health unions have offered to suspend upcoming strike action if ministers agree to hold “serious discussions” over pay.

The Sunday Telegraph says Labour has vowed to take on the “hostile” health unions.

Widespread Christmas strike action could cost the economy as much as £4 billion, according to the Sunday Express.

And The Independent leads with a warning from doctors that asylum seekers in hotels are being left without access to adequate healthcare.



