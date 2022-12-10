Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien unsurprised by no-confidence vote

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien said he was unsurprised by People Before Profit are bringing a motion of no confidence against him next week.

Mr O'Brien noted that the party were entitled to bring the motion, but claimed that it was a cynical exercise to deflect attention away from the work the Government is doing.

Minister O'Brien noted that the Housing for All plan is fully backed financially, and is gaining momentum.

"The good news this year is that we'll well exceed the target for this year that we've set of 24,60o [homes]," Mr O'Brien said.

"We'll deliver well over 10,000 new social homes, the largest amount in decades, and affordable home for our Bourses, for our guards, for normal workers for the first time in a generation.

"Is it perfect? Absolutely not, and I think anyone who assesses the situation in a fair manner would understand that it was never going to turn around in a year or two," he said.

On Friday, it was reported that People Before Profit would table the motion.

The Government is expected to table a counter motion calling for a vote of confidence in the Fianna Fáil minister.

The People Before Profit-Solidarity motion will note that “up to 20,000 people” demonstrated on the streets of Dublin on November 26th as part of a Raise the Roof rally demanding an end to homelessness and calling for more social and affordable homes.

It will also say that the Government’s “catastrophic failure” on housing is being exploited to whip up racist and anti-refugee sentiment.

The motion will say that the Dáil “has no confidence in the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, that his housing policies are creating a catastrophic failure that is tearing apart the social fabric of Irish society, and calls for the minister to be removed from office”.

If passed, Mr O’Brien would not be removed from office, but it would place pressure on the Government to replace him as minister if the majority of TDs vote no confidence in him.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is due to swap roles with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on December 17th, has said Mr O’Brien will remain as Minister for Housing after the upcoming reshuffle.