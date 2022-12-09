Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 15:32

Pinergy announces price hike for residential electricity customers

The company said the latest change will result in a 14 per cent increase in cost for the typical household
Pinergy announces price hike for residential electricity customers

Pinergy have confirmed plans to increase the price of its standard residential electricity, resulting in a 14 per cent increase in costs for a typical household.

The hike will take effect from January 9th, 2023.

There is to be no change to existing standing charges, which will remain at 71.25c per day or 78.87c per day for rural customers.

From January 9th, the 24-hour standard rate (excluding VAT) will be 46.77c per kWh, the daytime standard rate (excluding VAT) will be 48.03c per kWh, and the nighttime standard rate (excluding VAT) will be 34.08c per kWh.

Pinergy also confirmed it will raise the payment to customers using solar panels and other microgeneration technologies under its 'MicroGen' plan, increasing the rate to 25c per kWh for any excess electricity sold back to the grid.

The company's chief executive Enda Gunnell said they have delayed the increases for "as long as possible" but claimed "momentum towards much required market structural reforms across the European energy sector have stalled in recent weeks".

Mr Gunnell pointed to the vitality of the global wholesale energy markets, with price increases being "further exacerbated by local increases in regulated market charges that became effective in recent months".

He advised that customers struggling to pay their bill should contact Pinergy to discuss their options.



More in this section

Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon
Man jailed for facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland Man jailed for facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland
Short bursts of activity in daily tasks can reduce risk of early death, study finds Short bursts of activity in daily tasks can reduce risk of early death, study finds
energyelectricitycost of livingenergy crisispinergyprice increases
Nigerian family alleging daughters were at risk of FGM must have protection appeal reheard

Nigerian family alleging daughters were at risk of FGM must have protection appeal reheard

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?
Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas
A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more