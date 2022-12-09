Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 14:56

Ennis man charged with attempted murder and directing activities of criminal organisation

Tony McInerney is charged with the attempted murder of Daniel Harty Jnr at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge on January 18th 2020
Ennis man charged with attempted murder and directing activities of criminal organisation

Gordon Deegan

A 27-year-old Ennis man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and directing the activities of a criminal organisation.

At Ennis District Court, Tony McInerney appeared after being charged with the attempted murder of Daniel Harty Jnr at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge on January 18th 2020 contrary to common law.

Mr McInerney faces five charges in total and is also charged with directing within the State the activities of a criminal organisation between December 1st 2019 and January 18th 2020 contrary to Section 71 A of the Criminal Justice Act.

Mr McInerney is also charged with on January 18th at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge to intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct where Mr McInerney is accused of discharging a fire-arm with the intention of murdering Daniel Harty which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another. This alleged offence is contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Threats

Mr McInerney is also accused of between January 1st 2019 and January 18th 2020 of issuing a threat to Daniel Harty Snr at Inis Eagla, Shannon intending Mr Harty Snr to believe the threat would be carried out to kill or cause serious harm to Daniel Harty Jnr.

Father of two, Mr McInerney formerly of Glenina, Gort Rd, Ennis is also accused of issuing a threat on August 25th 2020 to Chelsea Harty at De Lacey Park, Shannon intending Ms Harty to believe the threat would be carried out to kill or cause serious harm to Daniel Harty Jnr.

In court on Friday, Det Garda Roddy Burke of Shannon Garda Station gave evidence at arrest, charge and caution of Mr McInerney at 10.18am at Ennis courthouse.

Det Burke said that Mr McInerney had no comment to make after each of the five charges.

Sgt Louis Moloney said that the Book of Evidence in the case “will be extensive" and said that it would not be ready for the next date in court.

Sgt Moloney said that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is that the case go forward on indictment to the Central Criminal Court.

Solicitor for Mr McInerney, John Casey said that there is no application for bail and Judge Mary Larkin remanded Mr McInerney in custody to appear via video-link from prison at Ennis District Court next Wednesday.

Judge Larkin granted legal aid to Mr Casey to represent the accused.



More in this section

Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon
Short bursts of activity in daily tasks can reduce risk of early death, study finds Short bursts of activity in daily tasks can reduce risk of early death, study finds
Eoghan Harris defamation proceedings against journalist Aoife Moore transferred to High Court Eoghan Harris defamation proceedings against journalist Aoife Moore transferred to High Court
clareennissixmilebridgealleged attempted murdertony mcinerney
Man jailed for facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland

Man jailed for facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?
Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas
A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more