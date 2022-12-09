Ennis man charged with attempted murder and directing activities of criminal organisation

Gordon Deegan

A 27-year-old Ennis man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and directing the activities of a criminal organisation.

At Ennis District Court, Tony McInerney appeared after being charged with the attempted murder of Daniel Harty Jnr at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge on January 18th 2020 contrary to common law.

Mr McInerney faces five charges in total and is also charged with directing within the State the activities of a criminal organisation between December 1st 2019 and January 18th 2020 contrary to Section 71 A of the Criminal Justice Act.

Mr McInerney is also charged with on January 18th at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge to intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct where Mr McInerney is accused of discharging a fire-arm with the intention of murdering Daniel Harty which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another. This alleged offence is contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Threats

Mr McInerney is also accused of between January 1st 2019 and January 18th 2020 of issuing a threat to Daniel Harty Snr at Inis Eagla, Shannon intending Mr Harty Snr to believe the threat would be carried out to kill or cause serious harm to Daniel Harty Jnr.

Father of two, Mr McInerney formerly of Glenina, Gort Rd, Ennis is also accused of issuing a threat on August 25th 2020 to Chelsea Harty at De Lacey Park, Shannon intending Ms Harty to believe the threat would be carried out to kill or cause serious harm to Daniel Harty Jnr.

In court on Friday, Det Garda Roddy Burke of Shannon Garda Station gave evidence at arrest, charge and caution of Mr McInerney at 10.18am at Ennis courthouse.

Det Burke said that Mr McInerney had no comment to make after each of the five charges.

Sgt Louis Moloney said that the Book of Evidence in the case “will be extensive" and said that it would not be ready for the next date in court.

Sgt Moloney said that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is that the case go forward on indictment to the Central Criminal Court.

Solicitor for Mr McInerney, John Casey said that there is no application for bail and Judge Mary Larkin remanded Mr McInerney in custody to appear via video-link from prison at Ennis District Court next Wednesday.

Judge Larkin granted legal aid to Mr Casey to represent the accused.