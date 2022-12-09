Two men released after questioning over Newry murder

By David Young, PA

Two men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The 45 and 40-year-old had been detained since Wednesday for questioning over the 58-year-old’s shooting.

A third man, 34, who was arrested on Thursday, remained in police custody on Friday morning.

Forensic officers at the scene in the aftermath of the fatal shooting in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Lovell was shot a number of times at close range while in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area shortly after 6pm last Thursday.

Police said he may have been murdered as part of a cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

The Crimestoppers charity, which is independent of the police, is offering a £20,000 (€23,000) reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.