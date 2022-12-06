Charging plugs recalled over electric shock fears

Fiachra Gallagher

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has recalled tens of thousands of potentially harmful phone-charging plugs over concerns that the appliance could cause electric shocks.

The CCPC, the State's consumer protection agency, said that there is a "serious risk" of electric shock from the Ultrapower-branded JL-U561 Fast Charging Plug with Double USB Ports, Home Charger (2.4A).

The risk arises from "poor isolation" between the Mains Input and USB Output in the plug.

There are approximately 40,000 affected products in Ireland, the authority said, purchased from various retailers. The affected products were manufactured between 2018 and 2022.

The CCPC advised consumers to return the product to the point of purchase and retrieve their refund.

"We encourage any consumer who has safety concerns about a product to contact the CCPC," Gráinne Griffin, director of communications at the CCPC, told The Irish Times.

"Unsafe chargers can be extremely dangerous and can cause electric shock or overheat and catch fire."