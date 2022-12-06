Man shot dead in Ronanstown area of Dublin

Alana Calvert, PA

Gardaí are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 10pm in the Ronanstown area of Dublin 22.

A man was shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said further information relating to the incident is available at this time.

It was the second shooting incident in Dublin on Monday night.

Earlier in the evening, a man was taken to hospital after being shot in Finglas.

The Finglas incident took place at around 9pm, and gardaí said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.